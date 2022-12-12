Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $400,311.08 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.10. 780,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 602.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

