Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.46. 135,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443,586. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.