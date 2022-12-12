Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

