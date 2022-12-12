Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.97. 37,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,570,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $772.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.