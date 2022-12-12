Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.97. 37,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,570,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $772.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
