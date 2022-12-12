Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Klépierre Stock Performance
Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.
About Klépierre
