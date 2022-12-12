Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Klépierre Stock Performance

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

