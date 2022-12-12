Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target Cut to €13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

