Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance
Shares of NSKFF stock remained flat at $40.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $45.67.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
