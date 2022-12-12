Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.

Shares of NSKFF stock remained flat at $40.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

