Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in November

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $29.95. 250,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,904. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.