Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in November

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $29.95. 250,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,904. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.