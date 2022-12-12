Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Koninklijke Vopak to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.