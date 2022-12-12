Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 15,300.0% in November

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 15,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kyocera Stock Up 1.2 %
KYOCY stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $50.86. 58,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,543. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45.
Kyocera Company Profile
