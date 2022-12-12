Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 15,300.0% in November

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 15,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kyocera Stock Up 1.2 %

KYOCY stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $50.86. 58,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,543. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.