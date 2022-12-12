Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LW opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

