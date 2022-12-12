Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

