Laqira Protocol Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $43.71 million and approximately $282,072.41 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $914.59 or 0.05361231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00507696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.65 or 0.30081210 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

