Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Cormark reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

