Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $17.87 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

