Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.79% of CVS Health worth $956,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

