Legal & General Group Plc Buys 279,432 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,180,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

DHR opened at $269.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.