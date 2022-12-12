Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.13 Billion Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of Texas Instruments worth $1,131,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $196.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

