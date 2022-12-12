Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of McDonald’s worth $1,300,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $272.14 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

