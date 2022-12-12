Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $979,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 133,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,341,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,474,000 after acquiring an additional 96,824 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

