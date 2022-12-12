Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 22,791 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,327,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $331.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.52 and its 200-day moving average is $359.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

