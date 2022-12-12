Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 476,257 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of AbbVie worth $1,919,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 74.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.71 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

