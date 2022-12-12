Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $703,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $297.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

