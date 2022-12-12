Legal & General Group Plc Sells 43,832 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,027,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,832 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $901,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

