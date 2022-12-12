Legend Biotech (LEGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. 44,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 427,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $13,623,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

