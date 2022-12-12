Legend Biotech (LEGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.
Legend Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. 44,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
