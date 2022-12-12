Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Down to $35.21

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $33.89. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 4,148 shares traded.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

