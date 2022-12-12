LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.34

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $989.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 716.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.