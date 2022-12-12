LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $989.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

