Leslie E. Donato Sells 3,014 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.20. 1,401,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

