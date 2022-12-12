Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Wise (OTC:WPLCF)

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WPLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 470 ($5.73) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Wise to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wise from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 815 ($9.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

WPLCF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Wise has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

