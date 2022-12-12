Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 151,109 shares.The stock last traded at $63.12 and had previously closed at $63.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

