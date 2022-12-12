Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

