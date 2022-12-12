Liquity (LQTY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $409,096.31

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $52.09 million and $409,096.31 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $907.29 or 0.05330857 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00508212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.91 or 0.30111812 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,453,757 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

