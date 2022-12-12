Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $115.43 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005798 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002083 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005245 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,281,586 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

