Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.29.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

