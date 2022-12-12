LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LXI REIT Price Performance

LXILF stock opened at 1.73 on Monday. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of 0.99 and a 12-month high of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.43.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

