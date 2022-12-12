Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109,495 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Articles

