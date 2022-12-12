Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.48

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYEL. Morgan Stanley lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. Research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

