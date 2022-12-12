M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Down 2.0 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.