MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,991 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.87% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $305,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 685,846 shares of company stock worth $46,448,722 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $68.75 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

