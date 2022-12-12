Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

MAL stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.33. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$422.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.84.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

