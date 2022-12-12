Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$7.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.33. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

