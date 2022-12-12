MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMD opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

