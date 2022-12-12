Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 4.1%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 11,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Manchester United Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.
Institutional Trading of Manchester United
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
