Maxim Group Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $250.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBNY. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.29.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

