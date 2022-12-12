Mdex Price Reaches $0.0829 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $77.51 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,931,100 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

