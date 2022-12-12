Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 261.3% in November

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

SHWZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,609. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

