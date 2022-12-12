Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 30th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

MRD stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$10.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,602. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Articles

