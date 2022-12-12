Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.01

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 21581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.07.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

