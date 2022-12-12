MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. MELD has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $990,296.14 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MELD has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.98 or 0.05301801 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00507290 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,113.54 or 0.30057189 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,886,195 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0205912 USD and is up 5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $899,651.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.